Friday’s sporting social – Gilmour joins Brighton and Toone celebrates birthday
Dan James was ready for a new challenge.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2.
Football
Brighton unveiled their new signing in style.
Billy Gilmour said goodbye to Chelsea.
Ella Toone was celebrating her birthday.
Joachim Andersen dressed to impress.
Alan Shearer was having none of it.
Another win for United.
Darwin Nunez was ready.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal was left with battle scars from his US Open win.
Cricket
England’s Izzy Wong was on Radio 1.
Sachin doesn’t like it, he loves it!
Emma Lamb reflected on the Hundred.
Boxing
No days off for AJ.
