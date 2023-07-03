Poch’s first day and Brighton unveil Bart – Monday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 3.

Football

Mauricio Pochettino started work at Chelsea.

Brighton signed Bart!

Paul Merson felt the pressure.

Numbers up for the Lionesses.

Cricket

Stuart Broad reflected on the final day at Lord’s.

Nathan Lyon headed home.

Darren Lehmann basked in Australia’s win.

Herschelle Gibbs is back in the coaching game.

Tennis

Wimbledon started.

Golf

Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood was upstaged in his own home by team-mate Justin Rose.