Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Poch’s first day and Brighton unveil Bart – Monday’s sporting social

The Seagulls used the Simpsons to present new goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 03 July 2023 20:00
Mauricio Pochettino started work at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino started work at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 3.

Football

Mauricio Pochettino started work at Chelsea.

Recommended

Brighton signed Bart!

Paul Merson felt the pressure.

Numbers up for the Lionesses.

Cricket

Stuart Broad reflected on the final day at Lord’s.

Nathan Lyon headed home.

Darren Lehmann basked in Australia’s win.

Herschelle Gibbs is back in the coaching game.

Tennis

Wimbledon started.

Golf

Recommended

Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood was upstaged in his own home by team-mate Justin Rose.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in