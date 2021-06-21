Lions squad boosted by fresh arrivals as Saracens contingent join camp in Jersey

The British and Irish Lions have been reinforced by a wave of new arrivals including their Saracens contingent as they step up operations for Saturday’s historic clash with Japan.

All but Exeter’s four-strong detachment are present at the squad’s training camp in Jersey – they will not join up until after the Gallagher Premiership final against Harlequins this weekend.

Owen Farrell and his England team-mates Elliot Daly, Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Mako Vunipola flew to the island on Monday morning after helping Saracens reclaim their place in the top flight with another thumping win over Ealing.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell also arrived into camp on Monday after his Racing 92 fell to La Rochelle in the semi-finals of the Top 14 on Friday night.