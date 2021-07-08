The British and Irish Lions will meet the Sharks for a second time in four days after the Bulls were prevented from playing at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday because of an outbreak of coronavirus.

The Lions won the first fixture 54-7 in an eight-try romp at Emirates Airline Park on Wednesday night, but the Sharks have been identified as the only team able to step in at short notice.

“The choice of the Sharks was dictated by the fact that they have been in a bubble, have returned negative tests throughout and were prepared to take on the fixture,” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said.

“No other team in the country could meet those conditions right now – without going into a five-day lockdown. It is not an ideal situation, but Covid has made sure that we do not live in an ideal world.”