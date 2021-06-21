The sporting weekend in pictures

The oldest international rivalry in football took place at Wembley as England played out a goalless draw with Scotland on Friday night.
John Stones hit the post in the first half, while Jordan Pickford produced a fine save to deny Stephen O’Donnell in a tense Group D clash in the European Championship.
Matteo Berrettini broke British hearts at Queen’s, Wales reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 and New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson produced a bowling masterclass at the Ageas Bowl in the World Test Championship against India.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key images from across the weekend.
