British decathlete Ben Gregory in coma after bike accident

Former Team GB decathlete Ben Gregory is in a coma with serious head and neck injuries after being knocked off his bike.

Gregory’s girlfriend, Naomi Heffernan, revealed the news in an Instagram post, writing: “Ben was in a serious bike accident. He has a fractured skull, neck and multiple haemorrhages to his brain. He’s in a coma and on life support.

“I’ve never felt so scared, hopeless and sick to the stomach. Ben needs your positive thoughts and prayers right now. Those that know Ben know how strong he is mentally and physically, he’s a fighter and he’ll get through this.”

The 31-year-old represented Wales three times at the Commonwealth Games and was a former national champion.

Former British heptathlete Kelly Sotherton wrote on Twitter that Gregory was hit by a car on Friday.

Heffernan added on Instagram: “I’ll hopefully know more on Monday when they put a sedation hold on him, his reaction to that will say which way this is going to go.”

Welsh Athletics chief executive James Williams wrote on Twitter: “Sending my (prayers) to @bengregz one of the nicest and (most) genuine individuals I have ever had the privilege of knowing, keep fighting pal, we are all praying for you.”