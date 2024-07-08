Support truly

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of musician legend Bruce Springsteen, will not be competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, just years after she represented the USA in Tokyo.

This year, Springsteen was competing for Team USA’s three-person equestrian jumping team. Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward made the cut and will represent the US at the Olympics in Paris later this month, according to a July 6 announcement.

Springsteen had been one of 10 athletes who made the shortlist for the Olympic squad in April.

As of Monday, Springsteen is ranked 89th in the Global Champions League standings. When she made the 2020 Olympics - which took place in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic - she ranked 14th.

Although she won’t be competing in the Olympics this year, the 32-year-old has competed in the Olympics before. She was a member of the silver-medal-winning team that competed in Tokyo in 2021.

That same year, she was part of a team that took home the gold medal in the Mercedes-Benz Nations Cup at CHIO Aachen.

More recently, the equestrian was part of the winning teams at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup of USA at San Juan Capistrano CSIO5 as well as the Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of London CSI5.

In May, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she would have loved to bring her family — including her superstar father — to France.

“Tokyo 2020 was such an incredible experience, but because of that year and all the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, you know, you couldn’t have your family and your friends there,” Springsteen told the magazine.

She continued: “So I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I would love to go to another Olympics and be able to share that with my family,’ who’ve been so supportive of my career for so many years.”

Jessica Springsteen previously talked about how she wanted to bring her entire family, including dad Bruce, to watch her in France ( Getty Images )

Years ago, her father had remarked on how proud he was of her career at a US Equestrian Team Foundation fundraiser in 2016: “Patti and my life has been deeply enriched by our involvement in the riding world. I’ve gotten to watch my daughter grow up into a young woman of character and excellence.”

The musician continued: “I’ve gotten to watch a lot of you grow up with her. I’ve gotten to watch the best in the world compete year after year, and I know what that takes.”