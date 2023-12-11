The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bournemouth stunned Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday while 24 hours later Manchester City and Tottenham both returned to winning ways.

Aston Villa followed up their victory over City by defeating Arsenal while there was a huge win over Chelsea for the Gunners in the Women’s Super League and England’s cricketers suffered another loss in the West Indies.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.