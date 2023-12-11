Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 11 December 2023 05:00
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola reacts after their victory over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Bournemouth stunned Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday while 24 hours later Manchester City and Tottenham both returned to winning ways.

Aston Villa followed up their victory over City by defeating Arsenal while there was a huge win over Chelsea for the Gunners in the Women’s Super League and England’s cricketers suffered another loss in the West Indies.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.

