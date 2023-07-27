Matthew Hudson-Smith insists he is fit for Budapest despite troublesome ‘niggle’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sprinter Matthew Hudson-Smith says he endures daily injury pain but insists he will be ready for next month’s World Championships after leaving last weekend’s Diamond League meet in a wheelchair.

Great Britain’s squad for Budapest is due to be announced on Friday afternoon, with 400m runner Hudson-Smith seeking to better the bronze he won in Eugene last year.

The 28-year-old clocked a season’s best 44.72 seconds in finishing fourth in London on Sunday before raising concerns about his fitness by requiring mobility assistance at the end of the race.

He opted against revealing the specific location of an ongoing issue he termed as a “niggle” as he allayed fears about him being absent from the track in Hungary.

“I’m not at 100 per cent but I’ll be ready for the Worlds,” said Hudson-Smith.

“Listen, money is on the line, I’ve trained all year. I hope people understand how much work I have put into this year.

“I didn’t do all this work just to fall at the last hurdle. Whether I am good or bad, I’m gonna put my all in.

I’ve had an ongoing niggle since April. It’s been hard to manage. Sometimes it’s up, sometimes it’s down. Matthew Hudson-Smith

“At championships I always do my best and as you see when I get into finals I make medals. We’re loading for Worlds so we’ll be ready for when it matters.”

South Africa’s Wayde Van Niekerk clinched 400m glory at London Stadium in 44.36 secs.

American duo Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood also crossed ahead of European champion Hudson-Smith.

“I couldn’t walk (after the race in London),” he said. “It was burning at the top bend so I had to push through.

“It aggravates on the bends and my event is two bends so it’s a matter of where it’s going to hurt.

“I’ve had an ongoing niggle since April. It’s been hard to manage. Sometimes it’s up, sometimes it’s down.”

Asked if he endures pain when lying in bed, he replied: “It’s every day, man, literally it’s bad. Christine (Ohuruogu, former 400m sprinter) has had similar issues as well and I’ve talked to her about it.

“I’ve got the best people in the world looking after me. It is just managing it and changing training so I’m fit and now we can put some speed into it and lean into it.”