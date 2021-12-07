Running game powers New England Patriots to win over Buffalo Bills

Running back Damien Harris led the way for New England, scoring the Patriots’ only touchdown with a 64-yard burst through the middle.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 December 2021 07:06
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the football during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the football during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
(AP)

The New England Patriots got the better of the Buffalo Bills 14-10 in blustery conditions in New York on Monday night.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones barely threw the ball as the visitors relied on their superior rushing game to edge out their AFC East division rivals.

Running back Damien Harris led the way for New England, scoring the Patriots’ only touchdown with a 64-yard burst through the middle.

He finished with 10 carries for 111 yards, while Rhamondre Stevenson added 78 yards from 24 carries.

Recommended

New England out-gained Buffalo in rushing yards 222 to 99, as Buffalo decided to roll the dice on a more balanced offensive strategy.

Although quarterback Josh Allen was able to keep the game close with a passing touchdown, his 145 yards through the air ultimately fell short.

The result keeps New England’s blemish-free away record in act, while the Bills fall to a 7-5 record on the season.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in