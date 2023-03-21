Declan Rice teases Bukayo Saka about his famous pal – Tuesday’s sporting social
Brian Clough and Dalian Atkinson were remembered.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 21.
Football
Declan Rice joked that Bukayo Saka has a new famous friend.
Gary Neville took The Overlap to the Netherlands.
Manchester United and Brighton were drawn together again.
Dalian Atkinson and Brian Clough were remembered, on what would have been their birthdays.
Mohamed Salah shared the love.
Roy Hodgson returned to…Chrystal Palace?
Motor racing
Lewis Hamilton took us inside Mission 44.
George Russell was getting used to his fourth-placed finish.
Hockey
Maddie Hinch called it a day.
Rugby Union
As did Sarah Hunter.