Declan Rice teases Bukayo Saka about his famous pal – Tuesday’s sporting social

Brian Clough and Dalian Atkinson were remembered.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 21 March 2023 19:19
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and West Ham United’s Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 21.

Football

Declan Rice joked that Bukayo Saka has a new famous friend.

Gary Neville took The Overlap to the Netherlands.

Manchester United and Brighton were drawn together again.

Dalian Atkinson and Brian Clough were remembered, on what would have been their birthdays.

Mohamed Salah shared the love.

Roy Hodgson returned to…Chrystal Palace?

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton took us inside Mission 44.

George Russell was getting used to his fourth-placed finish.

Hockey

Maddie Hinch called it a day.

Rugby Union

As did Sarah Hunter.

