Bukayo Saka and Leah Williamson celebrate awards – Tuesday’s sporting social
Oleksandr Usyk warned Tyson Fury.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 14.
Football
Bukayo Saka and Leah Williamson won awards.
Aaron Ramsdale enjoyed a lunch date.
Forest flashback.
Happy birthday.
Tennis
Andy Murray’s thoughts were with Dunblane.
Jack Draper had a big win.
Emma Raducanu made progress.
Stanislas Wawrinka seemed surprised by his milestone.
Boxing
Tyson Fury went big in the gym.
Oleksandr Usyk warned the Gypsy King.
Cricket
Yorkshire had a special guest at training.
Golf
Padraig Harrington enjoyed a walk with his dog before the Hoag Classic.
Snooker
Neil Robertson was in the practice room.