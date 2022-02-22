Reigning W Series champion Jamie Chadwick joins Caitlyn Jenner’s new racing team

Reigning W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has joined the newly-formed Jenner Racing team.

The 23-year-old Briton, who is a development driver for the Williams Formula 1 team, is aiming for a W Series hat-trick after winning the single-seater motor racing title in 2019 and 2021.

Caitlyn Jenner, a former racing driver who won the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, will act as principal for the team which aims to champion women in motor sport.

Chadwick said: “I have spoken to Caitlyn Jenner and her vision for the team is amazing.

“I have zero doubt that she will be able to help take my career to the next level and open doors for me internationally.

“I have made no secret of my desire to compete in F3 and F2. But timing is everything and the opportunity that W Series gives me to get more competitive experience at world-class circuits is a key step on my journey towards competing in F1.”