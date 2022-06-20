‘Fair is fair’: Caitlyn Jenner backs ban of transgender women from female swimming events

The sport’s world governing body introduced the new policy after 71 percent voted in favour

Sport Staff
Monday 20 June 2022 10:59
Comments
FINA votes to restrict transgender athletes in elite women’s events

Caitlyn Jenner has backed Fina’s ban of transgender women from competing in female swimming events.

Swimming’s world governing body voted to restrict transgender swimmers from competing in women’s elite events.

The organisation voted on the matter at an extraordinary general congress during the World Championships in Budapest.

The results of which saw 71 percent of the 152 Fina members voting to stop trans athletes who have gone through any part of the process of male puberty from competing in women’s elite races.

This now means transgender competitors must have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to compete, with Jenner lauding the move from the sport’s world governing body.

Recommended

The former Olympian said: “It worked! I took a lot of heat - but what’s fair is fair!

“If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period.”

American swimmer Lia Thomas will be blocked from competing in women’s events

(AP)

Fina has also confirmed they will establish an ‘open’ category at competitions for swimmers whose gender identity is different than their birth sex.

Jenner has pressurised swimming to make a decision for months, insisting it is unfair for cis-gendered females to compete against trans swimmers.

Earlier this year she said: “All of this woke world that we are living in right now is not working.

“I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially at Penn or anybody she’s competing against, because in the woke world, you’ve got to say, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is great,’ No, it’s not.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in