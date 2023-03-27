The sporting weekend in pictures
Harry Kane scored again, there was disappointment for Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, and Cambridge won both boat races.
Harry Kane extended his goalscoring record as England maintained their winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley.
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler were surprisingly beaten by Cameron Young and Sam Burns respectively in the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with Burns going on to lift the title.
And on the Thames, Cambridge continued their dominance of the university boat race with victory in both the men’s and women’s races.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.