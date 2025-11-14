‘I became a pro camel rider at 40. Here’s why it should be an Olympic sport’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who embraced professional camel riding at 40 now wants to see the sport included in the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, Australia.

Jennifer Reggio, now 42, spent her formative years in Dubai, beginning horse riding at six. She later became a horse trainer and racer in the United States before returning to Dubai in 2013 to raise her son Liam, now 13.

A decade later, in 2023, Ms Reggio discovered women’s camel racing and was instantly drawn to "give it a try”.

After just two months of intensive training, she secured fourth place in her inaugural 2,000-metre race.

The sport demands considerable skill; riders guide the camels by tapping their necks. While the animals are trained to run straight, they do not always comply.

Ms Reggio said it is necessary to "hold on or know how to fall away" to avoid their powerful feet.

open image in gallery Ms Reggio became a professional camel rider at 40

“Camels can decide mid-race to turn in the opposite direction, likely unseating the rider or throwing you off entirely,” she said.

“I’ve had it happen – it’s painful but you get back on.

“That’s the nature of the sport, it’s terrifyingly thrilling.

“Starting something new at 40 is the best thing I can advise to any woman or man.

“We are at our prime – smarter and stronger.

“To other women, take a chance, do what brings you joy and butterflies in your stomach!”

open image in gallery Ms Reggio want to have the sport included in the 2032 Olympics

Ms Reggio said she was used to speed as both horses and camels run at about 40mph, but she wasn’t used to “floating on the back of a camel, which is very difficult”.

To be a good camel rider, people need natural balance and strength in mind and body, she said.

“You also need a brave heart.

“Training for racing is more than throwing yourself up there – it takes guts and determination and a lot of balance and patience and confidence.”

To begin with, Ms Reggio found the training “nerve-wracking” because she had less control compared to riding a horse.

open image in gallery Ms Reggio trained for just two months before competing in her first camel race

In her first 2,000-metre race, as part of the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Club (ADCRC) in 2023, she came in fourth place and was “so proud” of herself.

In the summer of 2023, she went on to race in France and has since competed in Saudi Arabia several times a year.

Since competing, she has realised that there are many misconceptions about camels.

“They’re extremely smart animals, but most people would probably look at a camel and think they don’t have too much going on upstairs.

“The best camel might be on his mark today and unbeatable but, then in the next race, if they’ve had a bad morning and someone was rude to them, they won’t want to do it.”

open image in gallery Camels are ‘extremely smart’, Ms Reggio says

When she explains her sport to people who are not based in Dubai, many think it is “really strange”.

She added: “It’s always an interesting talking point for people, and obviously they’re very interested to understand how I started, and why I started.

“Most people just don’t think that camels move that fast.”

To those who believe camel racing is unethical, she said: “Camels are a part of really rich history here in the Middle East, and camels were their main form of transportation for years.”

Looking ahead, Ms Reggio is campaigning for the sport to be included in the 2032 Olympics in Australia.

She said: “Camel racing isn’t a sport for the faint-hearted, but when I’m on the track, flying across the desert on one of these incredible animals, there’s nothing else like it.

“That’s why I keep pushing forward and why I’ll never give up on the dream.”