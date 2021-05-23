Cameron Norrie suffers straight-sets final defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Lyon

Cameron Norrie could not turn his fine clay court form into a title-winning run, losing the ATP Tour final in Lyon in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greece’s 22-year-old Tsitsipas dismissed the British number two in straightforward fashion, in a manner that did no justice to Norrie’s excellent recent results.

Tsitsipas prevailed 6-3 6-3 for his second title of the season after winning in Monte Carlo.

Norrie’s wait for a first ATP Tour title continues then, with the 25-year-old having lost the final in Estoril to Albert Ramos-Vinolas earlier this month.

“It wasn’t an easy match today, and I’m proud of my focus and how I stayed concentrated on the goal,” said Tsitsipas in his on-court interview.

“For the French (Open) now, it’s about getting there as early as possible, starting practice and trying to get in shape for a grand slam tournament that I love.”