The sporting weekend in pictures

Cameron Smith won the Open, England and Ireland sealed series wins and the Lionesses stormed through at Euro 2022.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 18 July 2022 05:00
Cameron Smith celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Cameron Smith produced a superb final round to win the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews after finishing one shot ahead of America’s Cameron Young and two clear of third-placed Rory McIlroy.

Ireland sealed a historic Test series victory in Wellington after back-to-back wins against the All Blacks and England also won their series Down Under after a 21-17 victory against Australia in Sydney.

At Euro 2022, unbeaten England marched into the last eight after a 5-0 group win against Northern Ireland, while Dina Asher-Smith is leading Great Britain’s athletes in the hunt for glory at the World Championships in Oregon.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

Smith celebrates his birdie on the 18th after a brilliant final round of 64 clinched him a one-shot victory in the 150th Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 125 at Old Trafford, which included five successive fours, set India up for a five-wicket ODI win and 2-1 series triumph over England (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Nathan Ellis, left, celebrates after Hampshire beat Lancashire by one run to lift the Vitality Blast trophy after a final-ball thriller in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
England celebrate after beating Northern Ireland 5-0 on Friday night to finish top of their group with a 100 per cent record and without conceding a goal at Euro 2022
(PA Wire)
England captain Courtney Lawes holds the Ella-Mobbs Cup aloft after a 21-17 victory over Australia in the third Test in Sydney clinched a 2-1 series win (Mark Baker/AP)
(AP)
Ireland clinched back-to-back wins against New Zealand in Wellington for a historic Test series win of their own (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)
Wales’ hopes of a series win in South Africa were dashed as they lost 30-14 in Cape Town in their series decider (Halden Krog/AP)
(AP)
Scotland went agonisingly close to a series win in Argentina, but also lost their decider, 34-31 in Buenos Aires (Gustavo Garello/AP)
(AP)
Dina Asher-Smith, centre, was the fastest qualifier for the women’s 100m semi-finals at the World Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Fred Kerley led home a USA one, two, three in the final of the men’s 100 metres (Gregory Bull/AP)
(AP)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson ended the opening morning of her heptathlon title defence in seventh place (Ashley Landis/AP)
(AP)
Laura Muir, left, progressed to the women’s 1500m semi-finals by finishing second in her heat (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen, right, edges a sprint finish to win stage 15 of the Tour de France in Carcassonne (Thibault Camus/AP)
(AP)
Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal, background second left, scores during her side’s 5-0 win against Portugal, which sealed their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

