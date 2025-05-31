Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The French contrast method is not for everyone; it is even too intense for some professional athletes. But those with the capacity to handle it can reap the rewards.

This strength and conditioning protocol, comprising four exercises performed back to back, is used by Perform 365 chief executive and coach Dan Lawrence to develop enviable levels of strength and power in some of the elite athletes he works with. One of these athletes is Conor Benn, who incorporated the method into his preparations to take on Chris Eubank Jr.

“Conor has a very high training age, meaning he has lots of strength and conditioning experience, so he is able to do something like this, which is incredibly advanced,” Lawrence explains. “There are not many fighters I would be putting through this, but Conor is at a level where he adapts really well to it.”

Here is how to use this protocol, and why – for the crème de la crème of the sporting world – it could hold the key to improved performance.

Conor Benn’s French contrast method protocol:

Perform four rounds of the sequence below, with 20 to 30 seconds of rest between exercises and three to five minutes of rest between rounds

Quarter squats from blocks x3 (180kg, in Benn’s case)

Unloaded countermovement jump x3 (this is a max-height vertical jump)

Barbell jump squat x3 (with a load that feels “relatively heavy but can still be moved explosively”– roughly 30 per cent of your one-rep max squat, in this case

Band-assisted over speed jump x3 (a vertical jump while holding a band attached to an anchor point above you to help propel you upward)

The French contrast method comprises four exercises performed back to back. These exercises are all biomechanically similar, with fairly uniform joint angles and muscle recruitment throughout.

However, they occupy different portions of the force-velocity curve – a graph demonstrating the inverse relationship between force and velocity, with the body forced to slow down when lifting heavier loads, and able to move faster when lifting lighter ones.

The first exercise is a heavily loaded compound movement such as a squat. This targets developments in maximum strength, or the maximum weight a person can lift, with the goal of recruiting as many motor units as possible.

Up next is an unloaded jump, with more of a focus on improving speed. This will have a slower and longer ground contact time, Lawrence says.

This is followed by a loaded explosive exercise to work on speed-strength, which is the ability to create a lot of force, fast. And finally, there is an assisted explosive exercise, in this case a jump assisted by a resistance band, for overspeed work. This involves working at a velocity that is greater than normal to again promote speed and power development.

Benefits of the French contrast method

The French contrast method was created by sports scientist and track and field coach Gilles Cometti, and more recently developed by strength coach Cal Dietz, to “exploit various areas of the force-velocity curve in order to bring out an acute physiological response,” according to an article by the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

“The method aims to increase post-activation performance enhancement through a combination of traditional resistance training and plyometrics exercises leading to greater rate of force development, movement velocity and power production.”

In layman’s terms: you can generate more speed and power during the later, lighter lifts after tackling the earlier, heavier loads. It is almost like picking up a bag you expected to be heavy, only to find it is empty and flies off the ground.

A 2024 study published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions found that football players who used the French contrast method for six weeks saw improved performance in their vertical jump, 30m sprint and dynamic balance – the ability to maintain balance while moving or changing direction, which is of particular importance in a sporting context.

Further formal scientific research into the method is limited, and the mechanisms behind its efficacy are still largely uncertain. However, as with many training principles, the proof is in the pudding, with many strength and conditioning coaches implementing it to great effect with their athletes.

Who should use the French contrast method?

The French Contrast method is not for everyone, Lawrence stresses. As Matchroom Boxing’s head of performance, he says there are even professional fighters he would avoid assigning it to.

He says: “If you give someone with a low training age this method, which was popularised around NFL athletes – high-octane, explosive athletes – they will just crumble and break down,” he explains.

He concludes: “The demand on the neuromuscular system is incredibly high, which is why the athlete must have a high training age to reap the rewards from this kind of system, from a physiological point of view. A base level of foundational strength and a good number of years of weight training experience would be advised before attempting such an advanced method.”