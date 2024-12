Cardiff postpone Watford clash as storm warning hits Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Watford has been called off amid severe weather warnings linked to Storm Darragh.

The Football Association of Wales issued a statement on Friday afternoon saying all football matches in the country were being postponed on Saturday, following Met Office advice.

A rare red warning for wind, which warns of significant disruption and a “danger to life”, has been issued by forecasters for parts of Wales and the south-west of England.

However, Cardiff were still planning for their EFL match to go ahead even after the FAW statement, and a club spokesman told the PA news agency at 2.30pm that within the previous hour they were being told by the police and local council to proceed as though the game would be on.

However, the club confirmed at 4pm that the match was indeed postponed following “new advice” from the Met Office and recommendations from Cardiff Council and South Wales Police.

Newport’s League Two fixture against Carlisle has also been postponed.

Carlisle’s squad were understood to have set off from Cumbria on Friday morning and crossed the border into Wales just before 4pm, but by 4.15pm County had announced the game was off due to fan safety concerns.

Plymouth’s match at home to Oxford in the Championship is also off after the local Safety Advisory Group “strongly recommended” a postponement.

The Welsh Rugby Union has called off all community matches in the country, across all age groups. Clubs are advised to only proceed with matches on Friday and Sunday “should they feel it is safe to do so”, the WRU said.

Merseyside Police have advised against any non-essential travel in the region on Saturday, with an amber weather warning in place.

Liverpool and Everton are set to meet in the Premier League’s lunchtime kick-off, and the clubs issued a joint statement advising supporters to allow extra time for travel and to remain alert to Met Office weather warnings.