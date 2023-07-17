Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wimbledon dominated the weekend’s sporting headlines as Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova claimed glory.

There was British success at SW19 too as Neal Skupski and Henry Searle triumphed in the men’s doubles and boys’ singles respectively.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy warmed up for the Open with victory in the Scottish Open, while Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix became the first British women to win a medal at the World Diving Championships when they took silver in Fukuoka, Japan.

However, there was heartbreak on the cricket pitch as England’s women slipped to Ashes series defeat with a game to spare following a nail-biting one-day international defeat by Australia in Southampton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.