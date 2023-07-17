Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz denied Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final at Wimbledon as Australia’s women retained the Ashes.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 17 July 2023 05:00
Carlos Alcaraz was crowned men’s singles champion at Wimbledon with an epic victory over Novak Djokovic (Steven Paston/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz was crowned men’s singles champion at Wimbledon with an epic victory over Novak Djokovic (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Wimbledon dominated the weekend’s sporting headlines as Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova claimed glory.

There was British success at SW19 too as Neal Skupski and Henry Searle triumphed in the men’s doubles and boys’ singles respectively.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy warmed up for the Open with victory in the Scottish Open, while Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix became the first British women to win a medal at the World Diving Championships when they took silver in Fukuoka, Japan.

However, there was heartbreak on the cricket pitch as England’s women slipped to Ashes series defeat with a game to spare following a nail-biting one-day international defeat by Australia in Southampton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

