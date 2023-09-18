Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Leicestershire celebrated a first List A title for almost four decades.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 18 September 2023 05:00
Carlos Sainz ended Max Verstappen’s record winning streak (Vincent Thian/AP)
At the Rugby World Cup there were victories for England, Ireland and Wales as Australia crashed to a shock loss to Fiji, while Carlos Sainz ended the winning streaks of Max Verstappen and Red Bull with victory in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Brighton pulled off an impressive 3-1 triumph at Manchester United, Ryan Fox triumphed at Wentworth and Great Britain booked a last-eight place in the Davis Cup in dramatic fashion.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

