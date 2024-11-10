Carolina Panthers seal overtime victory over New York Giants in Munich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Carolina Panthers clinched a 20-17 victory over the New York Giants after pouncing on their opponents’ overtime mistake in Munich.

The contest was the fifth and final game of the NFL’s 2024 International Series, which saw the league travel to Sao Paulo to stage a regular-season game in South America for the first time before returning to the UK for a trilogy of London meetings.

Before kick-off, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he was targeting as many as eight international games next season, including an already-confirmed Madrid match, with a possible fixture in Ireland also floated.

The Panthers held a 10-0 lead at half-time, but the Giants clawed their way back a 17-7 third-quarter deficit and forced overtime with five seconds remaining thanks to Graham Gano’s 42-yard field goal.

His last-gasp effort was quickly undone by rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, who fumbled on the first play.

Josey Jewell recovered the ball to set up Eddy Pineiro for the game-winning field goal from 36 yards out to consign the NFC East-bottom Giants to a fifth straight defeat.

Elsewhere in the division, the second-placed Washington Commanders suffered a narrow 28-27 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Mike Williams, who earlier this week joined the Pennsylvania franchise from the New York Jets on deadline day, made his debut for his new side.

And it was the veteran who found himself at the centre of the Steelers’ fourth-quarter comeback after he collected quarterback Russell Wilson’s 32-yard delivery and tumbled across the line for the winning touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs maintained their perfect start to the season in dramatic style after linebacker Leo Chenal denied the Denver Broncos a would-be winning field goal to triumph 16-14.

Wil Lutz looked all but certain to boot the Broncos into the lead with the last play of the game, but Chenal’s timely intervention ensured the Super Bowl champions extended their winning record to 9-0.

The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills wrapped up a more comfortable 30-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, a contest that included a 21-yard, season-longest scramble for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills extended their win streak to five and improved to 8-2, their best start to a season since 1993.

Pressure is mounting on Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus after his side suffered a humiliating 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots – the NFC North bottom-side’s third straight defeat.

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams went 16-of-30 for 120 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions and was sacked nine times.

The San Francisco 49ers narrowly escaped with a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Jake Moody, who had missed three field goals, booted in the 44-yard winner.

Mac Jones replaced injured first-choice Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but his first start since last November did not go to plan after his side fell 12-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, who improved to 7-2.

The New Orleans Saints secured their first victory under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, beating division rivals and leaders the Atlanta Falcons 20-17.