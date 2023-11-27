Jump to content

Carolina Panthers sack head coach Frank Reich after one win in 11 games

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 27 November 2023 23:09
Carolina Panthers have dismissed coach Frank Reich after their poor start to the season (Jacob Kupferman/AP)
(AP)

Carolina Panthers have sacked head coach Frank Reich after starting the new season with just one win in 11 games.

Reich was appointed in January but made little impact and Saturday’s 17-10 defeat to Tennessee Titans extended the worst current record in the NFL.

The Panthers confirmed that special teams co-ordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach, with senior assistant Jim Caldwell becoming special adviser to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who assumes play-calling duties.

Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement: “I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

