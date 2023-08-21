Who will win the frantic battle for the final two Super League play-off slots?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Catalans Dragons became the first club to secure their place in the Betfred Super League play-offs on Saturday after their win over Leigh.

With Wigan, St Helens and Leigh more or less secure in the top four, and Castleford and Wakefield embroiled in their own exclusive battle to beat the drop, the PA news agency takes a look at the increasingly-frantic battle for the final two play-off slots.

Warrington

Pld 22; Pts 22; GD +21Remaining fixtures: Aug 26, Hull FC (A); Sep 2, Castleford (H); Sep 8, Salford (A); Sep 15, St Helens (H); Sep 22, Huddersfield (A).Wire were unlucky to slip to a seventh-straight league loss on Sunday and the momentum is against them heading into the final weeks.Key man: Matt DuftyPrediction: 7th

Salford

22/22/-3Remaining fixtures: Aug 25, Wakefield (H); Sep 1, Wigan (A); Sep 8, Warrington (H); Sep 15, Hull KR (A); Sep 22, Catalans (H).Friday’s big win at Huddersfield raised hopes for Paul Rowley’s side but they face arguably the toughest run-in of the lot and are likely to come up short.Key man: Marc SneydPrediction: 8th

Hull KR

22/22/-23Remaining fixtures: Aug 25, Leigh (H); Sep 1, Catalans (H); Sep 8, Huddersfield (A); Sep 15, Salford (H); Sep 22, Wakefield (A).Willie Peters’ men are tough enough to rouse themselves from their Challenge Cup pain and take advantage of a favourable run-in to secure their top-six slot.Key man: Elliot MinchellaPrediction: 5th

Leeds

22/20/+59Remaining fixtures: Aug 27, Huddersfield (A); Sep 2, Hull FC (A); Sep 8, Wigan (H); Sep 16, Catalans (A); Sep 22, Castleford (H).Despite a chaotic campaign, few would dare bet against the Rhinos summoning a customary late-season surge and their favourable points advantage could make all the difference.Key man: Cameron SmithPrediction: 6th

Hull FC

22/20/-81Remaining fixtures: Aug 26, Warrington (H); Sep 2, Leeds (H); Sep 8, Castleford (A); Sep 16, Huddersfield (H); Sep 22, St Helens (A).Tony Smith’s side are another to show signs of emerging from a forgettable campaign but even the best run-in of the lot is likely to leave them agonisingly short.Key man: Jake CliffordPrediction: 9th

Huddersfield

22/18/-80Remaining fixtures: Aug 27, Leeds (H); Sep 1, Leigh (A); Sep 8, Hull KR (H); Sep 16, Hull FC (A); Sep 22, Warrington (H).Ian Watson’s men are another to show signs of improvement but Friday’s loss at Salford effectively ended their hopes of muscling in on the post-season party.Key man: Chris McQueenPrediction: 10th