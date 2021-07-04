Wimbledon’s Centre Court and Court One to host capacity crowds from Tuesday

Wimbledon will feature capacity crowds on its two biggest courts for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, the All England Club announced on Sunday.

The tournament is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme and operated at 50 per cent capacity for the first week, with spectators not required to wear masks while seated in the stadiums.

Centre Court with a capacity of just short of 15,000, and Court One, which holds 12,345, will see full crowds from Tuesday through to next Sunday.

Fans have been welcomed back to Wimbledon this year (PA Wire)

A statement from Wimbledon read: “Following the successful staging of the first week of The Championships, as agreed with the Government’s Events Research Programme and in consultation with our Local Authority in Merton the AELTC is pleased to confirm that Centre and No1 Court will feature 100 per cent capacity crowds for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

“This marks the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in the UK since the pandemic began. Capacity across the rest of the grounds will be reduced according to the number of courts in play.

“Ticket-holders will continue to be required to show proof of their Covid status on arrival, and are asked to observe the guidance around wearing face coverings on the move and supporting any additional mitigation measures in place.”

Spectators must either be fully vaccinated, have proof of a negative test or natural immunity through a recent infection.