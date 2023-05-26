Kane proud of Freedom of the City of London award – Friday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples on social from May 26.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 26.
Football
Harry Kane was proud of his award.
Manchester United players celebrated a Champions League spot.
United and Aston Villa looked back on European glory.
Mohamed Salah apologised for Liverpool’s “failed” season.
The club’s ground staff had a parting gift for James Milner.
Barnsley set out on a journey they hope will take them to the Championship.
Goalkeepers’ union.
Morecambe remembered their former defender Christian Mbulu on the anniversary of his death.
Rachel Brown-Finnis helped the next generation.
New threads.
Formula One
The glamour of Monaco.
Pic of the day?
Boxing
Conor McGregor had something to say to Floyd Mayweather.
https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1661974372712628224