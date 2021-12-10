Change of career for Rose and Pietersen reflections – Friday’s sporting social

Lewis Hamilton was ready for one last push.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 10 December 2021 18:58
Justin Rose, left, and Kevin Pietersen (PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 10.

Golf

Is Justin Rose contemplating a change in career?

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton called for one last push.

George Russell was also switching things up.

Football

Michail Antonio contemplated a different training method.

Emiliano Buendia turned his attention to the weekend.

Thibaut Courtois is loving life in Madrid.

Charlie Adam celebrated his birthday.

Mesut Ozil was delighted to meet Jay-Jay Okocha.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen left it too late.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was chilling out.

Nicola Adams was putting in the work.

Gridiron

There were messages of condolence for former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas.

