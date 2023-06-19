Jump to content

David De Gea relaxes on holiday – Monday’s sporting social

Charlie Adam also headed back to school.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 19 June 2023 19:46
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 19.

Football

England looked back 20 years ahead of tonight’s match.

Ronald Koeman looked ahead after Nations League disappointment.

David De Gea was relaxing.

Charlie Adam was heading back to school.

Formula One

George Russell paid the price over the weekend.

Red Bull recorded their 100th win.

Fernando Alonso was still celebrating.

Cricket

KP had a difficult choice to make.

Tennis

Katie Boulter was fighting off nature.

Boxing

It was time to celebrate Father’s Day.

