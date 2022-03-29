Root wants a break and Billings’ bobby-dazzlers – Tuesday’s sporting social
Charlie Austin stuck to his promise and Jenson Button reminisced.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 29.
Football
Charlie Austin stuck to his promise.
International duty continued.
Fulham got topical ahead of their return to action.
A dark day for Belgian football following the death of Miguel Van Damme aged 28.
Cricket
Joe Root was looking forward to a break.
Bobby-dazzlers!
Jos Buttler was ready for action.
KP wanted change.
Virat Kohli was in the picture.
Graeme Swann had a sea view.
Motor Racing
Jenson Button reminisced.
