Charlie Brown handed Olympics call-up after Myles Pillage pulls out with injury

Modern pentathlete Myles Pillage has been ruled out of the Olympic Games after being unable to recover from a calf injury suffered at last month’s World Championships.

Pillage, 26, had been due to make his Olympic debut in Paris after being named in the Team GB squad alongside defending champions Joe Choong and Kate French, as well as Kerenza Bryson.

Charlie Brown, 21, has now been called up as a late replacement.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” Brown said.

“To compete at an Olympic Games this early on in my career, is something I am very proud of.

“I am extremely gutted for my team-mate and friend, Myles. He is an incredible athlete, who works exceptionally hard, and I wish him all the best with his recovery.”

The modern pentathlon will take place between August 8-11.