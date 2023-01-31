Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Charlton announce signing with South Park video – Tuesday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from January 31

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 31 January 2023 18:37
Comments
Gavin Kilkenny joined Charlton (Adam Davy/PA)
Gavin Kilkenny joined Charlton (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 31.

Football

Clubs got creative on deadline day.

Recommended

Joao Cancelo left City for Bayern.

Cycling

A new valley for Geraint Thomas.

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk called out Tyson Fury again.

Cricket

Ian Botham hit the golf course.

Darts

Chris Dobey did not expect that.

Michael Smith won again.

Gymnastics

Recommended

Another tough week for Max Whitlock.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in