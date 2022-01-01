New year greetings and Man City celebrate late win – Saturday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples of social from January 1.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 01 January 2022 19:40
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan applauds the fans after his side’s late win at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 1.

Football

New year greetings.

Gary Lineker looked back.

Chelsea celebrated an honour…

…and Sunderland.

John Terry made his point.

Liam Gallagher loved City’s win.

As did City’s players.

Good news for the Brazilian.

Sean Dyche is not just a football manager.

Cricket

It was a wet one Down Under.

Darts

Peter Wright had a message.

Golf

Beef was enjoying the arrows.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas joined his new team.

Boxing

Tyson Fury made a prediction.

Deontay Wilder looked to the future.

