Minnesota Vikings draw level at the top of AFC North
The Vikings secured a seventh straight win with a 30-12 success over the ailing Chicago Bears.
The Minnesota Vikings moved alongside the Detroit Lions at the top of the NFC North as they beat the Chicago Bears 30-12.
Aaron Jones and Cam Akers ran for touchdowns, Sam Darnold throwing for another as the Vikings defence shut down what little the Bears had to offer.
The Vikings, who have won seven straight matches and qualified for at least a wildcard berth in the playoffs when results went their way on Sunday, and the Lions are both on 12-2 alongside the Philadelphia Eagles in the race to be the top seed in the NFC.
For the Bears, it was an eighth straight defeat.
The Atlanta Falcons ended their four-game losing run as they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 15-9.
Kirk Cousins threw a touchdown to Drake London in the first quarter as the Falcons moved ahead, the Raiders taking until the last three minutes for Desmond Ridder to find Ameer Abdullah from five yards.
The win leaves the Falcons one behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the top of the NFC South.
A 10th consecutive loss leaves the 2-12 Raiders vying with the New York Giants for the worst record in the lead.