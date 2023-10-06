Chicago Bears defeat Washington Commanders to snap 14-game losing streak

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Chicago Bears finally ended the longest losing streak in the franchise’s history with a dominant 40-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Dating back to last season, the Bears had lost 14 straight games heading into Thursday night’s clash.

But you would not have known that based on how they started against Washington, scoring three touchdowns and two field goals en route to a 24-point advantage at half-time.

The Commanders were able to offer some challenge in the third quarter, a touchdown and field goal closing the gap to 27-14.

However, Chicago found their offensive groove again in the fourth, clinching the win on a 56-yard completion from quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver DJ Moore.

Having struggled through his first four games of the season, Fields was back to his brilliant best against Washington.

The 24-year-old threw for four touchdowns – including a hat-trick to Moore – without a turnover.

Washington’s Sam Howell had 388 passing yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort.