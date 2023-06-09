Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

BOA announces Britain’s oldest living Olympian Edna Child died in May aged 100

Child competed in the 1948 London Olympics in diving.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 09 June 2023 13:07
Edna Child, left, died in May aged 100 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Edna Child, left, died in May aged 100 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Britain’s oldest living Olympian Edna Child died in May aged 100, the British Olympic Association announced on Friday.

Child competed in the 1948 London Olympics in diving, despite a fear of heights, and later became a British Empire Games champion.

A post on the Team GB’s Twitter account read: “Condolences to the family and friends of 1948 diving Olympian Edna Child, who passed away in May.

“Aged 100, Edna was Britain’s oldest living Olympian.”

Recommended

Child won the bronze medal in the 1938 European Championships aged just 15 but her promising career was put on hold during the Second World War as she joined the army.

Once her career resumed she finished sixth in London, but won gold in the springboard and platform at the 1950 British Empire Games – now known as the Commonwealth Games – in Auckland.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in