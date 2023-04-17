Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr fined for pre-fight exchanges

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr have been fined unspecified amounts for the ugly exchange of words they shared ahead of their grudge middleweight bout earlier this year.

Smith made sly references to question his rival’s sexuality at the final pre-fight media conference in January while Eubank Jr responded with barbs about the Liverpudlian’s social class and his marriage.

The British Boxing Board of Control has found the pair guilty of misconduct and handed down fines to be paid within 28 days.

A statement said: “The stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control considered comments made by Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr at the press conference dated January 19 2023 at their meeting on Wednesday, April 12 2023.

“Mr Smith did not appear nor was legally represented. Mr Eubank Jr did not appear but was legally represented.

“Following full consideration of all facts placed before the stewards, the stewards found that the misconduct charge was proven for both boxers.

“Mr Smith and Mr Eubank Jr were both fined, payment to be made within 28 days.”

Sky Sports apologised for the “personal and homophobic remarks” while both fighters also expressed contrition immediately after a fiery press engagement had concluded.

Eubank Jr, who pointedly wore a pro-LGBTQ+ armband at the weigh-in, was twice knocked down as Smith secured a fourth-round stoppage victory in the fight at the Manchester Arena.

Last month, Eubank Jr revealed he had invoked his rematch clause.