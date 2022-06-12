On this day in 2019: Chris Froome out of Tour de France after high-speed crash

Froome was airlifted to St Etienne University Hospital after fracturing his right femur, elbow and multiple ribs.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 12 June 2022 06:00
Chris Froome is a four-time winner of the Tour de France (Adam Davy/PA)
Chris Froome is a four-time winner of the Tour de France (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Chris Froome sustained multiple fractures in a high-speed crash that ruled him out of the Tour de France, on this day in 2019.

Froome, 34 at the time, was airlifted to St Etienne University Hospital after fracturing his right femur, elbow and multiple ribs when hitting a wall at over 33mph during a training ride, while preparing for stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The four-time Tour de France winner was eighth overall in the Criterium after three stages of the eight-day race, while his bid for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France the following month was ended.

Froome claimed victory at the 2016 Tour de France (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former Team Ineos boss David Brailsford said that the accident occurred when Froome took a hand off his handlebars to blow his nose during a practice ride on the Criterium’s 26.1km time-trial course in Roanne.

Recommended

Froome announced on social media that he had returned to training in September 2019 and it was announced the following July that he would leave Team Ineos at the end of the season.

Ineos decided not to renew Froome’s contract and he joined Israel Start-Up Nation as their team leader in time for the start of the new season.

Froome competed at the 2021 Tour de France – but not as team leader – and, after being involved in another major crash on the opening stage, he finished the race in 133rd place.

He withdrew from the on-going Criterium du Dauphine this week after complaining of “feeling unwell” having finished stage six way down the rankings.

Froome is Britain’s most successful road cyclist after winning the Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in