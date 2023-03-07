Soccer Aid is back as Chris Kamara makes Royal visit – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 7.

Football

Chris Kamara was awarded his MBE.

Stars geared up for Soccer Aid.

Yaya Toure presented an award.

Happy birthday England’s number one.

A birthday in the Neville household.

Tennis

Robert Lewandowski was impressed by Iga Swiatek’s skills.

Emma Raducanu shared behind-the-scenes pics from Indian Wells.

Cricket

From one cricket great to another.

KP enjoyed a picturesque coffee break.

Happy Holi from Virat Kohli.

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan was on his travels.

Golf

Shane Lowry was glad to be back in Florida.

Hockey

Opening ceremony host Sam Quek missed out on Eurovision tickets.

Boxing

Campbell Hatton got ready for the return of Blue Moon.

MMA

Conor McGregor showed a slice of his life.