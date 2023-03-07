Soccer Aid is back as Chris Kamara makes Royal visit – Tuesday’s sporting social
Presenter and analyst Kamara was awarded an MBE.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 7.
Football
Chris Kamara was awarded his MBE.
Stars geared up for Soccer Aid.
Yaya Toure presented an award.
Happy birthday England’s number one.
A birthday in the Neville household.
Tennis
Robert Lewandowski was impressed by Iga Swiatek’s skills.
Emma Raducanu shared behind-the-scenes pics from Indian Wells.
Cricket
From one cricket great to another.
KP enjoyed a picturesque coffee break.
Happy Holi from Virat Kohli.
Snooker
Ronnie O’Sullivan was on his travels.
Golf
Shane Lowry was glad to be back in Florida.
Hockey
Opening ceremony host Sam Quek missed out on Eurovision tickets.
Boxing
Campbell Hatton got ready for the return of Blue Moon.
MMA
Conor McGregor showed a slice of his life.