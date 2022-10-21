Ireland celebrate T20 World Cup progress – Friday’s sporting social
Tributes were paid to the retiring Chris Robshaw.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 21.
Cricket
Ireland celebrated qualification for the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup…
…at the expense of two-time champions West Indies
England were ready.
Boxing
Tyson Fury tried to drum up business.
Football
Riyad Mahrez paid tribute to the retiring Franck Ribery.
The Lionesses landed in New Zealand ahead of Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw.
Rugby Union
Well-wishes as former England captain Chris Robshaw called time on his playing career
Tennis
Simona Halep vowed to clear her name.
