Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Clubs and players welcome Christian Atsu news – Tuesday’s sporting social

The former Newcastle winger was rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 February 2023 17:38
Christian Atsu was rescued in Turkey (Richard Sellers/PA)
Christian Atsu was rescued in Turkey (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7.

Football

Clubs and colleagues welcomed good news about Christian Atsu.

Recommended

Virgil van Dijk offered condolences to the victims of the earthquake.

Ronaldinho was praying.

Harry Kane did his bit for Children’s Mental Health Week.

Gary Neville’s Overlap tour continued.

A new venture for Leah Williamson.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

The National Football Museum had FA Cup fever.

Cricket

Aaron Finch retired from Australia duty.

Virat Kohli felt sad.

Golf

Justin Thomas was checking out the Super Bowl prep.

Darts

Glen Durrant mocked himself.

Formula One

Happy birthday Pierre Gasly.

Recommended

Alfa Romeo unveiled their car for 2023.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in