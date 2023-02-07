Clubs and players welcome Christian Atsu news – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7.

Football

Clubs and colleagues welcomed good news about Christian Atsu.

Virgil van Dijk offered condolences to the victims of the earthquake.

Ronaldinho was praying.

Harry Kane did his bit for Children’s Mental Health Week.

Gary Neville’s Overlap tour continued.

A new venture for Leah Williamson.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

The National Football Museum had FA Cup fever.

Cricket

Aaron Finch retired from Australia duty.

Virat Kohli felt sad.

Golf

Justin Thomas was checking out the Super Bowl prep.

Darts

Glen Durrant mocked himself.

Formula One

Happy birthday Pierre Gasly.

Alfa Romeo unveiled their car for 2023.