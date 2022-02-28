The sporting weekend in pictures
Liverpool’s remarkable Carabao Cup victory headlines the weekend’s best sporting images.
Caoimhin Kelleher won the battle of the second-choice goalkeepers as Liverpool took a record ninth League Cup following an incredible shoot-out.
Kelleher scored the decisive kick with Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga – sent on specifically for the penalties – blazing over as the spot-kicks finished 11-10.
In the Premier League, Marcelo Biesla was sacked as Leeds manager following his side’s 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham, while Christian Eriksen made his Brentford debut eight months after his cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championships.
Elsewhere, England edged out a spirited Wales at Twickenham in their Six Nations clash, with France beating Scotland to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.
