Cincinnati Bengals punish error to beat Dallas Cowboys 27-20
Joe Burrow’s late touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase ended a three-game losing streak for the Bengals.
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-20 thanks to an error which set up a late 40-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase.
With the scores tied at 20-20, Dallas looked to have regained possession when Nick Vigil blocked a punt by Cincinnati’s Ryan Rehkow just after the two-minute warning.
But rather than leaving the ball alone, which would have given the Cowboys possession, cornerback Amani Oruwariye attempted to recover it but could not hold on and the Bengals were able to reclaim the ball at their 43-yard line.
They made the most of the opportunity, Burrow finding Chase pass three plays later and he went the distance to end a three-game losing streak for the Bengals.
Burrow, who completed a fourth straight game with at least 300 yards passing and three touchdowns, had earlier found Chase and Chase Brown for scores.
Cooper Rush threw two touchdown passes and an interception in a see-saw game which never had more than a score in it.