City soak it in and Nuggets strike gold – Tuesday’s sporting social

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland were the stars of Manchester City’s rain-drenched treble celebrations.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 13 June 2023 18:30
Erling Haaland, left, and Jack Grealish led the Manchester City celebrations (Nigel French/PA)
Erling Haaland, left, and Jack Grealish led the Manchester City celebrations (Nigel French/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13.

Football

It always rains in Manchester.

Jack Grealish still seemed discombobulated.

What a 12 months!

England were training hard.

Lisandro Martinez was enjoying a break.

Happy birthdays.

Cricket

The generation game.

You don’t see this every day!

Basketball

Celebrations for Denver.

Formula One

Lance Stroll was looking forward to his home race.

Williams turned the clock back.

