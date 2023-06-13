City soak it in and Nuggets strike gold – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13.

Football

It always rains in Manchester.

Jack Grealish still seemed discombobulated.

What a 12 months!

England were training hard.

Lisandro Martinez was enjoying a break.

Happy birthdays.

Cricket

The generation game.

You don’t see this every day!

Basketball

Celebrations for Denver.

Formula One

Lance Stroll was looking forward to his home race.

Williams turned the clock back.