City soak it in and Nuggets strike gold – Tuesday’s sporting social
Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland were the stars of Manchester City’s rain-drenched treble celebrations.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13.
Football
It always rains in Manchester.
Jack Grealish still seemed discombobulated.
What a 12 months!
England were training hard.
Lisandro Martinez was enjoying a break.
Happy birthdays.
Cricket
The generation game.
You don’t see this every day!
Basketball
Celebrations for Denver.
Formula One
Lance Stroll was looking forward to his home race.
Williams turned the clock back.