Jameis Winston leads Cleveland Browns to stunning victory over Baltimore Ravens

Jameis Winston found Cedric Tillman with a 38-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left on the clock as the Cleveland Browns shocked the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 to end a five-game losing streak.

Winston, making his first start in two years in place of the injured Deshaun Watson, finished with 27 of 41 for 334 yards.

It was a stunning loss for the Ravens, who came into the game on a five-game winning streak.

Back-to-back Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs beat AFC West rivals Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 to extend their winning start to the season to seven matches.

Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Xavier Worthy also found the end zone to hand the Raiders a fourth straight defeat.

Josh Allen threw two touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills extended their winning streak to three games with a comfortable 31-10 success away to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brandon McManus nailed another late field goal as the Green Bay Packers edged out the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27 behind back-up quarterback Malik Willis.

McManus, who kicked Green Bay to victory on his debut last weekend, split the posts from 24 yards as the Packers rallied to a fourth straight win.

Green Bay starting quarterback Jordan Love was forced off with a groin problem in the third quarter, but Willis came in and made four of five passes for 56 yards, including a touchdown.

The New England Patriots overcame the loss of starting quarterback Drake Maye to edge out the New York Jets 25-22 as Rhamondre Stevenson scored a touchdown with 22 seconds left.

Maye exited with a concussion early on, and Jacoby Brissett, who began the season as the starting quarterback, came in to lead two fourth-quarter scoring drives that helped the Patriots end a six-game losing streak.

Tua Tagovailoa’s return from concussion ended in defeat as Chad Ryland’s late field goal gave the Arizona Cardinals a 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Tagovailoa threw for 234 yards as the Dolphins turned in a much-improved offensive performance, but the star quarterback on the day was Kyler Murray, who led two scoring drives for Arizona in the fourth quarter – the second of them ending in Ryland’s kick as time expired.

Jared Goff threw three touchdowns as the Detroit Lions crushed the Tennessee Titans 52-14.

Goff completed only 12 of 15 passes for 85 yards but that did not matter as Detroit made them count, while Jahmyr Gibbs had a 70-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

The high-scoring Lions put 40-plus points on the board for a fourth straight week, winning their fifth straight game to improve to 6-1 at the top of the NFC North.

Kirk Cousins led the Atlanta Falcons to a 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which gives them control of the NFC South.

Cousins threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns as the Falcons improved to 5-3 with a second win of the season against their rivals.

Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 37-17 while the Houston Texans held on to beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20.