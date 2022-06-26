Marc-Vivien Foe remembered by his former clubs – Sunday’s sporting social
We take a look at some of the best examples of sports stars and teams using social media.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.
Football
Manchester City and West Ham were among the clubs remembering their former player Marc-Vivien Foe, 19 years after his tragic death.
Euro 2022 got a step closer.
Peter Crouch was channelling his inner Del Boy.
Karim Benzema was enjoying the high life.
Tennis
Coco Gauff hailed Billie Eilish’s Glastonbury set.
Stan Wawrinka opened up about his recent injury struggles.
Cricket
England got ready for Test action in Taunton.
Virat Kohli enjoyed his time in Leicester.
