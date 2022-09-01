Jason Roy focused and Coco Gauff shocks herself – Thursday’s sporting social
Manchester United splashed the cash on deadline day.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.
Football
Manchester United got their man.
A goal machine.
Chelsea made another new signing!
Or did they?
A milestone for Michail.
Leeds’ owner sent a message to the fans.
Robin Koch did his bit.
James Milner loved Liverpool’s last-gasp winner.
Alexander Isak was gutted.
Liverpool celebrated.
Joao Pedro stuck with Watford.
Tennis
Serena won again.
Coco Gauff could not believe it.
Cricket
Jason Roy made a promise.
Kane Williamson bit off more than he could chew.
