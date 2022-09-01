Jason Roy focused and Coco Gauff shocks herself – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.

Football

Manchester United got their man.

A goal machine.

Chelsea made another new signing!

Or did they?

A milestone for Michail.

Leeds’ owner sent a message to the fans.

Robin Koch did his bit.

James Milner loved Liverpool’s last-gasp winner.

Alexander Isak was gutted.

Liverpool celebrated.

Joao Pedro stuck with Watford.

Tennis

Serena won again.

Coco Gauff could not believe it.

Cricket

Jason Roy made a promise.

Kane Williamson bit off more than he could chew.