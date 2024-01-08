Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best action in images.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 08 January 2024 05:00
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday January 7, 2024.
(PA Wire)

Liverpool scored two late goals to beat Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup third round and Newcastle claimed north east bragging rights when they won against rivals Sunderland 3-0.

Coco Gauff beat Elina Svitolina in the Auckland Classic final to retain her title and Patrick Bamford scored a memorable strike, helping Leeds to a 3-0 victory over Peterborough.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

