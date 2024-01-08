The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool scored two late goals to beat Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup third round and Newcastle claimed north east bragging rights when they won against rivals Sunderland 3-0.

Coco Gauff beat Elina Svitolina in the Auckland Classic final to retain her title and Patrick Bamford scored a memorable strike, helping Leeds to a 3-0 victory over Peterborough.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.