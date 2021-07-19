The sporting weekend in pictures

Collin Morikawa lifted the Claret Jug in his very first appearance at the Open.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 19 July 2021 05:00
The Open 2021 – Day Four – The Royal St George’s Golf Club
(PA Wire)

Collin Morikawa lifted the Claret Jug in his very first appearance at the Open, while Lewis Hamilton battled through controversy to win the British Grand Prix.

Here, PA looks at the best images from another packed weekend of sport.

(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)
British Grand Prix 2021 – Race – Silverstone
(PA Wire)

(PA Wire)
England v Pakistan – Second Vitality IT20 – Emerald Headingley
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)
DHL Stormers v The British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Cape Town Stadium
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)
Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)