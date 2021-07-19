The sporting weekend in pictures

SportThe sporting weekend in picturesCollin Morikawa lifted the Claret Jug in his very first appearance at the Open.Pa Sport StaffMonday 19 July 2021 05:00 Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ The Open 2021 – Day Four – The Royal St George’s Golf Club (PA Wire)Collin Morikawa lifted the Claret Jug in his very first appearance at the Open, while Lewis Hamilton battled through controversy to win the British Grand Prix.Here, PA looks at the best images from another packed weekend of sport.The Open 2021 – Day Four – The Royal St George’s Golf Club (PA Wire)The Open 2021 – Day Four – The Royal St George’s Golf Club (PA Wire)British Grand Prix 2021 – Race – Silverstone (PA Wire)RecommendedEngland’s freedom day could pave the way for full crowds at sporting eventsThe Open day four: Halfway to a career grand slam two years after turning proLewis Hamilton vows to continue racing ‘hard but fairly’ after 190mph collisionBritish Grand Prix 2021 – Race – Silverstone (PA Wire)England v Pakistan – Second Vitality IT20 – Emerald Headingley (PA Wire)England v Pakistan – Second Vitality IT20 – Emerald Headingley (PA Wire)DHL Stormers v The British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Cape Town Stadium (PA Wire)DHL Stormers v The British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Cape Town Stadium (PA Wire)Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)More aboutPA ReadyCollin MorikawaLewis HamiltonBritishPakistanSaqib MahmoodChallengeSilverstoneCastlefordSt HelensRACEnglandMarcus SmithLiam LivingstoneBritish and Irish LionsWembleyAlun Wyn Jones✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in