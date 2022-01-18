Commonwealth cruiser champion Aloys Junior takes aim at Viddal Riley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newly crowned Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Aloys Junior has set his sights on the British title.

Following his victory over David Jamieson at the weekend, Junior is shifting his aim towards a showdown with Viddal Riley. Speaking recently, Junior said that he was targeting the Tottenham man for a bout.

Junior, 10-1 (9), made his comments to an interviewer from Queensberry Promotions for the firm’s YouTube channel.

Junior said: “I want all the smoke. Whoever wants it can get it. If Vidal wants me, I'm here, baby. If Vidal Riley wants me, I am here, baby. If Vidal Riley wants me, I’m here.”

He added: “He will try to run away from me but I will ******* cut that ring off. He ain't going nowhere. I'll make sure of it.”

Junior’s fight against Jamieson, now 13-4 (10), ended after a knockdown in the third round that followed Jamieson going to the floor also in rounds one and two.

Junior said that he wanted ‘the world’ and that his victory over Jamieson was just ‘one step’.

The only loss so far on Junior’s record was a close one on points in his debut against the Pole Michal Soczynski at the York Hall in Bethnal Green. Soczynski, 10-0 (7), has so far remained undefeated and last fought also at the weekend at home in Kalisz, Poland when he stopped Cristian Norges Lopez Lopez in three rounds.

Junior, meanwhile, has been on a ten-fight winning streak since, with his only fight going the distance being a points decision over the unbeaten Oronzo Birardi, also at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

A fight against Riley might make sense at this point in both his and Junior’s careers. BoxRec lists Riley, 13-0 (7), as the second-best cruiserweight in Europe, with Junior at #4. Globally, the pair are respectively ranked at #20 and #27.

Riley last fought in April when he won a twelve-round decision over Cheavon Clarke on the undercard of the fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

Not included in any of the public callouts is Jack Massey, 22-3 (12), ranked #25 in the world and #3 in the UK. Massey last fought in October against Jai Opetaia in Riyadh, losing by stoppage in the sixth round.

Also missing from the proclamations is Chris Billam-Smith, 21-2 (13) and the former WBO champion, who also fought on the undercard between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, winning a spirited twelve-round decision.

